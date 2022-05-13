JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

JFrog stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in JFrog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 21.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

