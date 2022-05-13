Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,200 shares, an increase of 358.5% from the April 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JZXN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,835. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Jiuzi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.