JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,066.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

