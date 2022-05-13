JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL)

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTLGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

RTL stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $916.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.54%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.