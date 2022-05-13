JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
RTL stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $916.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $9.57.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.