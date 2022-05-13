JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

RTL stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $916.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.54%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.