John Alex Rajala Sells 5,551 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total transaction of C$28,421.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,255.04.

BTO traded up C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,470. The stock has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.23.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

BTO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.64.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

