JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STM. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.05) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of STM stock opened at €35.74 ($37.62) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($22.58). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.74.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

