JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($76.84) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on G24. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR G24 opened at €57.20 ($60.21) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.39. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($77.22).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.