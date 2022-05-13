JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target to 203.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 217.00 to 203.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 455.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schibsted ASA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.33.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

