JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.87 Billion Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 9.87% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,872,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.17. 3,289,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,449. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

