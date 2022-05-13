JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,399,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 11.55% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,881,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $146.18. 1,354,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,769. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

