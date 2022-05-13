JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Target Price to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.81).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

VMUK stock opened at GBX 146.25 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.58. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($63,247.44).

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.