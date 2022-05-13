JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. Motco increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

JPIB opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56.

