JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Lessened by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. 9,452,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

