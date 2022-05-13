Juggernaut (JGN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.69 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,616.14 or 1.00257161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00105142 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

