JulSwap (JULD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $832,486.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $832,486.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00535309 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,774.32 or 2.07410456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00036400 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000253 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

