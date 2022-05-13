KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) CEO Peter J. Kelly Acquires 45,958 Shares

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,211.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. 1,608,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.