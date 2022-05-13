Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.16.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.54 million and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karooooo by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.