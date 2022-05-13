Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.
Shares of KPLT stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Katapult has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 95.13% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts forecast that Katapult will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
