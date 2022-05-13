Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Katapult has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 95.13% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts forecast that Katapult will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 227.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

