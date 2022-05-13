Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

