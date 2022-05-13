Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of K stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.
In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock valued at $60,805,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.