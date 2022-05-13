Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock valued at $60,805,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.