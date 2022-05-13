Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,767. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $332,681.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

