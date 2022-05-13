Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Posts Earnings Results

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 1,114,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,679. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.49.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
