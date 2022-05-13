Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Posts Earnings Results

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 1,114,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,679. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

