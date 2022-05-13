Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Down 1.7%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.22. Approximately 371,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 237,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on GUD. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.70 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.73 million and a PE ratio of 41.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

