Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.90. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,782,000 after buying an additional 305,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after purchasing an additional 360,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 41,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

