Konomi Network Price Reaches $0.0404 (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $4.04 million and $2.33 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,557.00 or 0.99968135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00105008 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

