KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Update

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the April 15th total of 397,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KORE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of KORE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Get KORE Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KORE Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KORE Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of KORE Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KORE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,897. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KORE Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KORE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.