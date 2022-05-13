Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.75.

KFY stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.68. 6,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,040. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

