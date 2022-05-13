Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 620

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 620 ($7.64) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.53) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 533.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 380.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.35. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 635 ($7.83). The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.