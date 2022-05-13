KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
TSE:KPT traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,865. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.56 million and a PE ratio of 86.27. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$12.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.68.
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
