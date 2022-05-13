KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

TSE:KPT traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,865. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.56 million and a PE ratio of 86.27. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$12.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.68.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$424.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$385.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.5009687 earnings per share for the current year.

About KP Tissue (Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.