KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Trading Down 0.6%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €82.40 ($86.74) and last traded at €82.50 ($86.84). 4,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.00 ($87.37).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.