Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 165.8% in April

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 165.8% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 8,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,758. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.5221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.24%.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

