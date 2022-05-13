L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 700.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $235.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.50. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.