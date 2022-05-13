Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday.

LBRMF opened at $0.10 on Monday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

