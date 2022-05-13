Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.00.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$29.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$28.28 and a 12 month high of C$51.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5899996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.69%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.