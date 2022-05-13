Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. 262,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,661,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

