Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 378,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,990,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

