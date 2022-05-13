Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 300 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,236. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

