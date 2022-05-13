Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX stock traded up $28.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.45. 64,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.22. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

