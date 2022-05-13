Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LABP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $16.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LABP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 2,001.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

