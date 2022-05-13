Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LSEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

LSEA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,168. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $358.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Qin Zhou acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Forsum acquired 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

