Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) PT Lowered to C$170.00

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$172.00 to C$170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of LSDAF opened at $108.00 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average is $120.34.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.
