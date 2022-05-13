Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.44.

SWIM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Latham Group has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -20.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

