Lee Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.5% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.78. The stock had a trading volume of 680,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,267,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average is $269.49. The firm has a market cap of $537.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

