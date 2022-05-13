Lee Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.6% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.15. The stock had a trading volume of 520,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,811. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

