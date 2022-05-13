Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in April

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. 96,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,377. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 329 ($4.06) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 350 ($4.32) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

