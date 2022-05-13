Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in April

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. 96,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,377. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.34%.
Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
