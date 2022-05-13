LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.03

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 66314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

LZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.