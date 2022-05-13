Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LEVI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

