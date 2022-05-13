Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director J David Wargo Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average of $147.50. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
