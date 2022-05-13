Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director J David Wargo Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average of $147.50. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

