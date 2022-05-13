Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.19. Liberty Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Energy.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 42,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,204. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,039,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,781,000 after acquiring an additional 107,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 419,788 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,255 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy (Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Energy (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.