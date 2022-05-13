Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,167 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises 2.6% of Cqs Us LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $41,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 148.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

